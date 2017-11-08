Fiji Time: 7:32 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call to establish education office

Litia Cava
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

THERE is a need to establish an education office in Navua.

The call was made by the leaders of Namosi Province during their provincial council meeting yesterday.

Penioni Naimoso of Veinuqa district in Namosi said: "Teachers need to be monitored, this is in terms of how they deliver in schools."

"In my view as a leader of a district, I have noticed that most teachers are not serious with their work because the schools are hardly visited by senior representatives from the Education Ministry."

"This is mainly because the education offices are in Suva. If an education office is based here in Navua, then we can be sure that teachers performance in Serua,Namosi and Beqa are monitored."

Namosi Provincial Council chairperson Ratu Romanu Matanitobua echoed similar sentiments.

A representative from the Education Ministry told the meeting that the ministry was currently undergoing reforms and such proposals would be looked into.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62370.6047
JPY 56.123453.1234
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.42090.4089
NZD 0.71260.6796
AUD 0.64120.6162
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sea claims the dead
  2. Criminal minds
  3. Olympians in Fiji side
  4. Travelling expenses
  5. Men at risk at 50+
  6. Respect the outcome, says police
  7. Call to establish education office
  8. Residents raise road concerns
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Fiji's call for action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  4. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  8. 'Ice' age Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)