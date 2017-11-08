Call to establish education office

/ Front page / News

THERE is a need to establish an education office in Navua.

The call was made by the leaders of Namosi Province during their provincial council meeting yesterday.

Penioni Naimoso of Veinuqa district in Namosi said: "Teachers need to be monitored, this is in terms of how they deliver in schools."

"In my view as a leader of a district, I have noticed that most teachers are not serious with their work because the schools are hardly visited by senior representatives from the Education Ministry."

"This is mainly because the education offices are in Suva. If an education office is based here in Navua, then we can be sure that teachers performance in Serua,Namosi and Beqa are monitored."

Namosi Provincial Council chairperson Ratu Romanu Matanitobua echoed similar sentiments.

A representative from the Education Ministry told the meeting that the ministry was currently undergoing reforms and such proposals would be looked into.