Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Questions raised over township

Litia Cava
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

QUESTIONS as to when Navua will officially be declared a town were raised during the Namosi Provincial Council meeting yesterday.

A village district representative, Samisoni Tuilawaki said, "We need to be aware of this change because we have some surrounding villages."

"They first need to confirm boundaries, the town area that is," he said.

"We have been hearing of this change but nothing has been confirmed yet."

Government representative, Vitale Varo said Navua was going to be declared a town, however, the time when this would be implemented was yet to be confirmed. Mr Varo said the Navua Rural Local Authority was given a $30,000 grant this year.

"This amount is used to pay for the authority's officials, pay for the expenses and also cater for other developments in Navua. This amount is not enough to help upgrade Navua to become a town but I can assure you that Navua will be declared a town."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62370.6047
JPY 56.123453.1234
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.42090.4089
NZD 0.71260.6796
AUD 0.64120.6162
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sea claims the dead
  2. Criminal minds
  3. Olympians in Fiji side
  4. Travelling expenses
  5. Men at risk at 50+
  6. Respect the outcome, says police
  7. Call to establish education office
  8. Residents raise road concerns
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Fiji's call for action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  4. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  8. 'Ice' age Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)