Villagers raise $480k

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

VILLAGERS from Nadroga/Navosa raised $483,000 during the Adi Nadroga Festival.

Funds raised will be used to support education initiatives of the province.

Roko Tui Nadroga Navosa Buatavatava Ravoka said the annual event was held to raise funds to support the educational aspirations of youths from the province.

He said they exceeded the initial target of $300,000.

"We didn't expect to raise that much, but we are grateful that more students can be assisted through the money raised," he said.

"Seventy per cent of the money is directed towards assisting schoolchildren.

"Those who are pursuing degrees get assistance.

"We also look at dropouts and assist them with short vocational courses that will assist them in money-generating projects.

"We also have a hostel in Suva that accommodates tertiary students from the province and a portion of the money goes for its upkeep," he said.








