Driver, woman remain in hospital

THE driver of the Lautoka General Transport Company bus who was involved in an accident last week remains admitted at the Lautoka Hospital along with a 30-year-old woman.

This was confirmed by police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.

It is alleged the 50-year-old driver lost control of the bus, which rolled backwards into a ditch last Saturday.

Lautoka General Transport managing director Pyara Singh earlier told this newspaper they would assist passengers who were involved in the accident.

Mr Singh said the driver had only been working for the company for five days when the accident occurred.

He said they would look into the issue to ensure it did not occur again.