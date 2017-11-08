Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Forecaster anticipates ease in dry spell

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

THE effects of the dry spell in the Western Division will slowly ease in the coming months, says Fiji Meteorological Service acting director Viliame Vereivalu.

Mr Vereivalu said this was because of the possible development of La Nina later this year.

"Models suggest the tropical Pacific Ocean will continue to cool, making the chance of La Nina forming in the late 2017 about 50 per cent," he said.

"La Nina events are usually associated with enhanced rainfall for the Fiji Group.

"The global models favour above average rainfall for the Fiji region.

"Considering this and the likelihood of La Nina development and the current wet season, it is anticipated that the rainfall activity will pick up over the coming months."

Fiji experienced an early onset of dry season with April recording well below average rainfall.

Drier than normal weather persisted across the Western Division and Rotuma while the rest of Fiji enjoyed normal conditions.

The dry conditions persisted in June and by October, a majority of the locations in the Western Division were in a meteorological drought state, affecting grasslands, shallow-rooted plants and small water bodies.

La NiÃ±a is defined as cooler than normal sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean that impact global weather patterns. La NiÃ±a conditions recur every few years and can persist for as long as two years.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62370.6047
JPY 56.123453.1234
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.42090.4089
NZD 0.71260.6796
AUD 0.64120.6162
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sea claims the dead
  2. Criminal minds
  3. Olympians in Fiji side
  4. Travelling expenses
  5. Men at risk at 50+
  6. Respect the outcome, says police
  7. Call to establish education office
  8. Residents raise road concerns
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Fiji's call for action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  4. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  8. 'Ice' age Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)