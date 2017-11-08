Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Respect the outcome, says police

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

MEMBERS of the public have been urged to respect and abide by decisions of specialist agencies during police investigations.

This follows a complaint made to this newspaper by a woman regarding an alleged police inaction to reports of threats made against her life and property.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they had been awaiting confirmation from the iTaukei Land Trust Board on allegations made by the complainant.

Ms Naisoro said the iTaukei Land Trust Board confirmed the woman was living on a land that belonged to the two suspects she had reported.

"Police had responded to her complaint and a meeting was held between her and the couple she claims to have threatened her last week where she has been informed also by TLTB that the ownership of the land belongs to the couple."

Ms Naisoro said there was a report open with the Seaqaqa police with regards to the threats made against her.

Ms Naisoro said they had allegedly argued over the occupation of the said land after the complainant saw plants she claimed to be hers growing within the boundary.

Ms Naisoro said this was why people had to respect and abide by decisions made during investigations because they were made in consultation with specialists in the field.

"If people are not content with the outcomes of the investigations, they could explore other legal avenues available to them. In this case we have told the woman that the land she is on and claims does not belong to her and that she is at the mercy of the couple who own the land."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62370.6047
JPY 56.123453.1234
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.42090.4089
NZD 0.71260.6796
AUD 0.64120.6162
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sea claims the dead
  2. Criminal minds
  3. Olympians in Fiji side
  4. Travelling expenses
  5. Men at risk at 50+
  6. Respect the outcome, says police
  7. Call to establish education office
  8. Residents raise road concerns
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Fiji's call for action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  4. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  8. 'Ice' age Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)