Respect the outcome, says police

MEMBERS of the public have been urged to respect and abide by decisions of specialist agencies during police investigations.

This follows a complaint made to this newspaper by a woman regarding an alleged police inaction to reports of threats made against her life and property.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they had been awaiting confirmation from the iTaukei Land Trust Board on allegations made by the complainant.

Ms Naisoro said the iTaukei Land Trust Board confirmed the woman was living on a land that belonged to the two suspects she had reported.

"Police had responded to her complaint and a meeting was held between her and the couple she claims to have threatened her last week where she has been informed also by TLTB that the ownership of the land belongs to the couple."

Ms Naisoro said there was a report open with the Seaqaqa police with regards to the threats made against her.

Ms Naisoro said they had allegedly argued over the occupation of the said land after the complainant saw plants she claimed to be hers growing within the boundary.

Ms Naisoro said this was why people had to respect and abide by decisions made during investigations because they were made in consultation with specialists in the field.

"If people are not content with the outcomes of the investigations, they could explore other legal avenues available to them. In this case we have told the woman that the land she is on and claims does not belong to her and that she is at the mercy of the couple who own the land."