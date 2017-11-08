Fiji Time: 7:32 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Residents raise road concerns

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

PEOPLE living at Boca in Bulileka, Labasa have raised concerns on the flooding of roads in the area.

Boca resident Shiu Narayan said a portion of the road was always submerged even during a slight rain despite pleas from members of the public to the Fiji Roads Authority to solve the problem.

Mr Narayan said people could not go to town and movement was hard during rainy days.

"Schoolchildren and parents who go to work in town suffer a lot. The main problem is the drainage but we hardly see anything done to the drains over the past five years despite our complaints," he said.

Krishna Chand also of Boca settlement said the problem was nothing new to residents in the area.

Mr Chand said people were stuck in their homes and could not go anywhere during heavy rain and flooding of the road.

"This has been a continuous problem for years but authorities have decided to turn a blind eye to our problem," he claimed.

"The flooded roads would sometimes last a week and the bus services would not reach our area, and the grass has grown along the side of the drains too and need to be cut."

Questions sent to FRA last Thursday on the issue and reminders remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62370.6047
JPY 56.123453.1234
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.42090.4089
NZD 0.71260.6796
AUD 0.64120.6162
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sea claims the dead
  2. Criminal minds
  3. Olympians in Fiji side
  4. Travelling expenses
  5. Men at risk at 50+
  6. Respect the outcome, says police
  7. Call to establish education office
  8. Residents raise road concerns
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Fiji's call for action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  4. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  8. 'Ice' age Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)