Residents raise road concerns

+ Enlarge this image Boca resident Shiu Narayan. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

PEOPLE living at Boca in Bulileka, Labasa have raised concerns on the flooding of roads in the area.

Boca resident Shiu Narayan said a portion of the road was always submerged even during a slight rain despite pleas from members of the public to the Fiji Roads Authority to solve the problem.

Mr Narayan said people could not go to town and movement was hard during rainy days.

"Schoolchildren and parents who go to work in town suffer a lot. The main problem is the drainage but we hardly see anything done to the drains over the past five years despite our complaints," he said.

Krishna Chand also of Boca settlement said the problem was nothing new to residents in the area.

Mr Chand said people were stuck in their homes and could not go anywhere during heavy rain and flooding of the road.

"This has been a continuous problem for years but authorities have decided to turn a blind eye to our problem," he claimed.

"The flooded roads would sometimes last a week and the bus services would not reach our area, and the grass has grown along the side of the drains too and need to be cut."

Questions sent to FRA last Thursday on the issue and reminders remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.