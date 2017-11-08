Men at risk at 50+

/ Front page / News

MEN reaching the age of 50 years have been urged to give themselves a birthday treat and get a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) and a finger test done by doctors for prostate cancer.

In an interview, Urology Registrar at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, Doctor Rajeev Patel said the cancer was common among man over 50 years old.

Dr Patel said basically someone with prostate cancer had no clear signs or symptoms to indicate that they had the disease.

"Symptoms would only appear in the advanced stages and patients would develop a back pain, and pass blood in your urine," he said.

"I usually recommend to patients, anyone above the age of 50 years as part of the celebrations to have a blood test and finger test done to see if he has cancer.

"Most people are not aware that they could be tested in the formative years of the cancer but come to know of the test once they are admitted.

"This is a reason why the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is focusing on creating awareness about the disease so that people can get checked early."

Dr Patel said other patients chose to remain silent about their condition because of the stigma associated with such diseases.

"I want to tell patients that ordinary men like themselves are getting tested out there because they want the disease cured, and it is about caring for one's own health," he said.

"If a person is diagnosed with cancer we identify what stages they are in. If it is in the early stages one and two, we can treat them completely and cure them but those in stages three and four receive care involving palliative care."

Prostate cancer that is more advanced may cause signs and symptoms such as:

* Trouble urinating.

* Decreased force in your stream of urine.

* Blood in your semen.

* Discomfort in your pelvic area.

* Bone pain.

* Erectile dysfunction.