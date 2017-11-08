Travelling expenses

/ Front page / News

SCHOOLchildren can still use their blue eticketing cards during the school holidays but need to top up the cards themselves.

In an interview, Ministry of Education's permanent secretary Iowane Tiko said parents had to top up the students' cards.

Mr Tiko said Government's subsidy did not apply to students travelling during the school holidays.

"Government's assistance on free bus fare ends on the last day of term three," Mr Tiko said.

"The assistance will begin again on the first day of term one next year which means that during the school holidays Government will not be responsible for students' bus fares."

Meanwhile, parents in the North said it was fair that they pay their children's fare during the school holidays. Bulileka parent Sridevi Prasad said since the subsidy was meant to get children to school, it was fair that it applied only during the school terms.

Mrs Prasad said Government has done enough to assist Fijian children with their education. Yalavou cane farmer and father of four, Mohammed Dean said the move was fair, and added parents also needed to know where their children were travelling to.