Fiji Time: 7:32 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cup day for a good cause

Pravin Narain
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

THE Rotary Club of Suva hopes to raise $15,000 for charity work from the 2017 Melbourne Cup horse race event yesterday.

The club held its fundraising drive at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

Club member Laisa Digitaki-Weleilakeba said funds raised would go towards charity.

"It is a signature fundraising event for Rotary Club of Suva and we are a charitable organisation and all the money raised from the event will go to charity causes, like the blind school, CWM Hospital and for the school for the deaf and Homes of Hope," she said.

"Our major sponsor was Westpac Bank and it is the first time the event has been sponsored by the corporate organisation and all the tables were sold out."

The 2017 Melbourne Cup was won by Rekindling at the Flemington race course in Melbourne, Australia.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62370.6047
JPY 56.123453.1234
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.42090.4089
NZD 0.71260.6796
AUD 0.64120.6162
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sea claims the dead
  2. Criminal minds
  3. Olympians in Fiji side
  4. Travelling expenses
  5. Men at risk at 50+
  6. Respect the outcome, says police
  7. Call to establish education office
  8. Residents raise road concerns
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Fiji's call for action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  4. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  8. 'Ice' age Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)