Cup day for a good cause

+ Enlarge this image Laisa Digitaki-Weleilakeba with her fancy hat during the Melbourne Cup hosted by Rotary Club of Suva at the Grand Pacific Hotel yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE Rotary Club of Suva hopes to raise $15,000 for charity work from the 2017 Melbourne Cup horse race event yesterday.

The club held its fundraising drive at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

Club member Laisa Digitaki-Weleilakeba said funds raised would go towards charity.

"It is a signature fundraising event for Rotary Club of Suva and we are a charitable organisation and all the money raised from the event will go to charity causes, like the blind school, CWM Hospital and for the school for the deaf and Homes of Hope," she said.

"Our major sponsor was Westpac Bank and it is the first time the event has been sponsored by the corporate organisation and all the tables were sold out."

The 2017 Melbourne Cup was won by Rekindling at the Flemington race course in Melbourne, Australia.