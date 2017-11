/ Front page / News

AN article in The Fiji Times yesterday titled "Former judicial staff charged"

had incorrectly stated that the accused Shanon Shahil Chand pleaded not guilty to the charge in the Suva Magistrates Court. In fact, Chand had earlier pleaded not guilty.

But he pleaded guilty to one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty — obtaining a gain,

on Monday when the matter was for trial. We sincerely regret the error and apologise for any inconvenience caused to anyone.