Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 8 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Environmental cleanup

Lice Movono
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

THE world is in a better position now to work together to cleanup then it was not too long ago.

Fiji's chief negotiator at COP23, Nazhat Shameem-Khan believes there is cause to be optimistic about the world's climate change worries.

She told the media in Bonn, Germany that she was optimistic.

Amidst concerns for the Fijian Presidency's ability to bring United States back to the negotiating table at COP, Ms Shameem-Khan said there was reason to be hopeful.

"I think that actually we have made a lot of progress. I think about 20 years ago the world was working together on anything to do with the environment. I think we can now and I think that is progress.

"I think we are cleaning up our mess and I'm very optimistic."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62370.6047
JPY 56.123453.1234
GBP 0.36920.3612
EUR 0.42090.4089
NZD 0.71260.6796
AUD 0.64120.6162
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sea claims the dead
  2. Criminal minds
  3. Olympians in Fiji side
  4. Travelling expenses
  5. Men at risk at 50+
  6. Respect the outcome, says police
  7. Call to establish education office
  8. Residents raise road concerns
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Fiji's call for action

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  4. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  8. 'Ice' age Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)