Environmental cleanup

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while delivering his speech in Bonn, Germany. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE world is in a better position now to work together to cleanup then it was not too long ago.

Fiji's chief negotiator at COP23, Nazhat Shameem-Khan believes there is cause to be optimistic about the world's climate change worries.

She told the media in Bonn, Germany that she was optimistic.

Amidst concerns for the Fijian Presidency's ability to bring United States back to the negotiating table at COP, Ms Shameem-Khan said there was reason to be hopeful.

"I think that actually we have made a lot of progress. I think about 20 years ago the world was working together on anything to do with the environment. I think we can now and I think that is progress.

"I think we are cleaning up our mess and I'm very optimistic."