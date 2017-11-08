Seruiratu: Collective ambition needed

/ Front page / News

AT COP23, the world must switch on their collective ambition to do more and to move further and faster, says Fiji's Climate Champion and Minister for Agriculture and National Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu.

Mr Seruiratu said this while addressing representatives from around the world gathered at the Talanoa Space following the opening of the UN high level climate change meeting in Bonn, Germany on Monday.

The idea of setting up the Talanoa Space was to create an area that would be run by civil society organisations, non-profits, and business groups.

"We are in Bonn to save our seas, not to raise them. To protect the vulnerable, not to abandon them. To empower the marginalised, not to ignore them. Let this be our call," Mr Seruiratu said.

"Friends, make no mistake, climate change is the greatest threat humankind has ever faced. Without a truly collective effort, we have no chance of achieving our ambitious target of limiting the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius."

Mr Seruiratu pledged that as Climate Champion, he would ensure that the Space would not be an echo chamber and that the presence and participation of all stakeholders would have a real purpose and impact.

"That is because it is my job to take the ideas that emerge from your discussions to the government negotiators who are attempting to agree on the terms for moving the Paris Agreement forward.

"The agreement must be converted to action, and it is our job — yours and mine — to influence those actions in the best sense of the term. We want to be sure that the experiences, practical solutions, and innovative technologies shared in this room is fuel that powers change," he said.

The COP23 meeting started on Monday and will end on November 17.