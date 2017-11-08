Sea claims the dead

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's climate change ambassador Anne Dunn stands on the grave of her forefathers that have been submerged by the rising sea level. Picture: SUPPLIED/ NAVNEET NARAYAN-GIZ

THE rising sea level is clawing away her paternal ancestral burial grounds.

Whatever is happening can be attributed to climate change.

For Anne Dunn, climate change has had an emotional effect on her and her family who are from Togoru settlement in Navua.

"Climate change to me means my family and I could not use these burial grounds to bury my late father and uncle who passed away this year," she said.

The reigning Miss Pacific Islands is part of the Pacific Voices in Unison project group that is in Bonn, Germany for the 23rd Conference of Parties or COP 23 to discuss climate change.

*For more, refer to story- Dunn raises her voice for Pacific.