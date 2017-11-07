Diabetes day planned for this week

Update: 6:37PM THE diabetes care unit is working with the Ministry of Women to organize Diabetes day later this week.
Project
Coordinator of Diabetes Care Unit, Viliame Qio said the two day programme will
have a range of activities from screenings to demonstrations.
"There is a
diabetes day that is being organized this Friday and Saturday and the aim is to
create awareness to the general public on diabetes. So we have organized some
activities which include the screening of glucose," Mr Qio said.
"They will
be doing shows; they will also be doing demonstrations on healthy cooking
habits and also healthy lifestyles such as foot checks how to check feet at
home."