Diabetes day planned for this week

AVNEEL CHAND
Tuesday, November 07, 2017

Update: 6:37PM THE diabetes care unit is working with the Ministry of Women to organize Diabetes day later this week.

Project Coordinator of Diabetes Care Unit, Viliame Qio said the two day programme will have a range of activities from screenings to demonstrations. 

"There is a diabetes day that is being organized this Friday and Saturday and the aim is to create awareness to the general public on diabetes. So we have organized some activities which include the screening of glucose," Mr Qio said.

"They will be doing shows; they will also be doing demonstrations on healthy cooking habits and also healthy lifestyles such as foot checks how to check feet at home."








