FHO to screen children with special needs

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, November 07, 2017

Update: 6:07PM A WEEK long screening programme for Special Schools in the Western Division will be carried out by the Frank Hilton Audiology Department from this week.

This is in line with Frank Hilton Organistaion's vision to ensure early detection and intervention services for children with disabilities. 

A statement by FHO states the schools that will be covered are Ra Special School, Ba School for Special Education, Sunshine Special School, Lautoka School for Special Education, Nadi School for Special Education and Sigatoka Special School.

Approximately 600 children with disabilities will be screened.

Frank Hilton Chief Executive Officer Sureni Perera said they will work with Ministry of Education and hope to screen all children within Special Schools in Fiji by first quarter next year.

"We will also ensure that those identified at risk of hearing loss receive the necessary follow up treatment and rehabilitation," Mr Perera said.

"We are also looking to equip these children with hearing aids, train the teachers in maintenance and management of hearing aids within their schools and also conduct parent awareness programmes," he said.

"Fifty per cent of all hearing loss is treatable if identified at an early age. There is a higher incidence of hearing impairment and ear health problems in children with disabilities and therefor it is important to closely monitor the hearing health of these children to enable them to reach their fullest potential."

FHO received a government grant through the national budget 2017-2018 that will now enable expansion of outreach in order to create a larger impact on the lives of children with disabilities.








