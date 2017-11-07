Club receives boxing equipment from Government

Update: 5:10PM THE Newtown Boxing Club in Nasinu was boosted today with the donation of boxing equipment by Government.
While officiating at the handover, Minister for Youth and
Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou said the donation, provided by the Office of the
Prime Minister, would contribute to the development of the club members and
enhance their skills and capability in boxing.
The assistance will benefit close to 30 club members.
The Newtown Boxing Club was
established in 2016 with the aim to fight crime and mentoring youths in the
area to be better citizens of Fiji.