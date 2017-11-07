Fiji Time: 1:56 AM on Wednesday 8 November

Club receives boxing equipment from Government

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, November 07, 2017

Update: 5:10PM THE Newtown Boxing Club in Nasinu was boosted today with the donation of boxing equipment by Government.

While officiating at the handover, Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou said the donation, provided by the Office of the Prime Minister, would contribute to the development of the club members and enhance their skills and capability in boxing. 

The assistance will benefit close to 30 club members.

The Newtown Boxing Club was established in 2016 with the aim to fight crime and mentoring youths in the area to be better citizens of Fiji.








