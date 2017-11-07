NDC Implementation Roadmap launched

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General and Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum with members of Project Survival Pacific (L-R) Shivani Lata, Attorney General, Komal Kumar, Neekhil Prasad and Christian. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:02PM THE Roadmap which sets out progressive renewable initiatives targeted towards reducing 30 per cent of Fiji's carbon dioxide emissions over the next 13 years from a Business as Usual baseline of 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide was launched today by the Attorney General and Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Known as the NDC Implementation Roadmap, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the roadmap recognises that while Fiji's NDC is a genuine commitment to the Paris Agreement, it is also ambitious and requires substantial financing, human capital, technical capacity, technological/technology uptake and international support to achieve the targets.

"To reiterate our commitment towards holding the increase in global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, I am pleased to inform that Fiji has developed its NDC Implementation Roadmap to guide national decarbonisation ambitions until the year 2030," he said.