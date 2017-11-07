Miss World Fiji appeals for votes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji 2017, Nanise Rainima takes part in the Chimelong Parade in China. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:22PM VOTING for the multimedia award on the biggest fashion and beauty pageant has begun.

And, Miss Fiji Nanise Rainima is pleading with the people of Fiji to get behind her and support her with votes for this category.

There are three ways to vote for Miss Fiji.

Click "Vote For Me" on the contestant's page of the Miss World Website - www.missworld.com but you will need to sign-up to vote.

Like the Miss World - Fiji Facebook page now, as well as share the page.

Follow and Vote for Miss World Fiji -Nanise official contestant account on the MobStar App and swipe right on all her images and videos.

Meanwhile Miss World Fiji director, Andhy Blake said Nanise has such an important task of representing our country on the largest stage of fashion and beauty.

"There are 120 countries competing for beauty's most coveted title and every Fijian should be proud of her accomplishments to date promoting Fiji and we can support her efforts by voting for her to be in the top of Multimedia," Mr Blake said.

He said Miss Rainima will take part in the Head to Head challenge this week, the category where your votes really matter.