CCF calls for free, fair 2018 general elections

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, November 07, 2017

Update: 3:11PM THE Citizens' Constitutional Forum (CCF) is calling for the 2018 General Elections to be free and fair for voters, candidates, political parties, and the media.

CCF CEO Bulutani Mataitawakilai in a statement said "CCF wishes to remind citizens that their participation in Fiji's political process is a human right whereby citizens have the right to vote for the candidate and political party of their choice without fear or intimidation." 

Meanwhile the CCF education and awareness targeting urban and peri-urban communities in the Central Division will roll out from December.

Mr Mataitawakilai said the CCF is now in a better position compared to 2014 to carry out voter education confidently with support and collaboration from the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) and other partners to assist voters prepare for the 2018 General Elections.

"In our meeting with the Chairman of the Fijian Electoral Commission and Supervisor of Elections in September, the FEO made clarifications in regards to Section 115 of the Electoral Act," Mr Mataitawakilai said.








