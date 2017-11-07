CCF calls for free, fair 2018 general elections

Update: 3:11PM THE Citizens' Constitutional Forum (CCF) is calling for the 2018 General Elections to be free and fair for voters, candidates, political parties, and the media.
CCF CEO
Bulutani Mataitawakilai in a statement said "CCF wishes to remind citizens that
their participation in Fiji's political process is a human right whereby
citizens have the right to vote for the candidate and political party of their
choice without fear or intimidation."
Meanwhile the CCF education and awareness
targeting urban and peri-urban communities in the Central Division will roll
out from December.
Mr Mataitawakilai said the CCF is
now in a better position compared to 2014 to carry out voter education
confidently with support and collaboration from the Fijian Elections Office
(FEO) and other partners to assist voters prepare for the 2018 General
Elections.
"In our meeting with the Chairman
of the Fijian Electoral Commission and Supervisor of Elections in September,
the FEO made clarifications in regards to Section 115 of the Electoral Act," Mr
Mataitawakilai said.