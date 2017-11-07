Uncles get 14 years each for raping nephew

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:43PM THREE men who were convicted of raping their 14-year-old nephew at a village in Tailevu were sentenced to 14 years imprisonment a while in the High court in Suva.

The offence occurred on different occasions between November 2015 and March 2016.

In his sentence, Justice Salesi Temo told the three convicted persons that as elders of the community they had to look after the younger ones but they did the total opposite.

All three will be eligible for parole after serving 12 years in prison.