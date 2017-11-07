Labasa water disruption

Update: 2:34PM RESIDENTS living within Labasa town area have been advised to store water as water disruption continues from 10am to 5pm today.
The Water
Authority of Fiji said in a statement areas around Labasa, Rara, Tuatua, Nasekula,
Vunivalu, Basoga, Soasoa and Bulileka will be affected.
"Water
supply is currently being disrupted from now until 5pm this evening," WAF
stated.
"The
authority has strongly advised its customers residing in these areas to use
water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption
period."