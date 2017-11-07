Labasa water disruption

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:34PM RESIDENTS living within Labasa town area have been advised to store water as water disruption continues from 10am to 5pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji said in a statement areas around Labasa, Rara, Tuatua, Nasekula, Vunivalu, Basoga, Soasoa and Bulileka will be affected.

"Water supply is currently being disrupted from now until 5pm this evening," WAF stated.

"The authority has strongly advised its customers residing in these areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period."