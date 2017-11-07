Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Tuesday 7 November

Strong wind warning for Southern Lau

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, November 07, 2017

Update: 2:23PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for Southern Lau group.

This was revealed in a marine weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am this morning.

The bulletin states a trough of low pressure just to the north of Vanua Levu remains weak and slow moving with associated cloud and showers affect the northern parts of the country.

The trough of low pressure is expected to gradually strengthen and move over the group from the north on Thursday and affect the whole country.

Meanwhile, a high pressure system to the southeast of Fiji continues to direct a fresh to strong southeast wind flow over the group.








