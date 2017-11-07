Strong wind warning for Southern Lau

Update: 2:23PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for Southern Lau group.
This was revealed in a marine weather bulletin issued from
the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am this morning.
The bulletin states a trough of low pressure just to the
north of Vanua Levu remains weak and slow moving with associated cloud and
showers affect the northern parts of the country.
The trough of low pressure is expected to gradually
strengthen and move over the group from the north on Thursday and affect the
whole country.
Meanwhile, a high pressure system to the southeast of Fiji
continues to direct a fresh to strong southeast wind flow over the group.