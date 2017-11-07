Ro Teimumu congratulates parliament staff

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Group photo with the Acting PM and Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate after receiving the Achievement Award. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:52PM LEADER of Opposition Ro Teimumu Kepa congratulated the staff of the Fijian parliament for their invaluable services to the Members of Parliament and the public at large.

This was after the Department of Legislature received the achievement award at the Fiji Business Excellence Awards (FBEA) at the Sheraton Fiji Resort and Spa over the weekend.

In a letter, Ro Teimumu said the award is a culmination of success through team work.

"It is an extraordinary achievement befitting the dignity and decorum of our Parliament and I take this opportunity to thank and congratulate all those who have been part of this success story," Ro Teimumu said.

Meanwhile parliament staff of were reminded that the road to excellence requires a consolidated effort, perseverance and sacrifice.

Secretary-General to Parliament Mrs Viniana Namosimalua in congratulating the staff and their families for the job well done said the award was another opportunity of lifting the bar in terms of service delivery and productivity.

This is the second time that the department has received the award.

"This is a tremendous achievement and I want to thank you all and your families for what you have done so far," Mrs Namosimalua said.