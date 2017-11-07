Ro Teimumu congratulates parliament staff

Update: 1:52PM LEADER of Opposition Ro Teimumu Kepa congratulated the staff of the Fijian parliament for their invaluable services to the Members of Parliament and the public at large.
This was
after the Department of Legislature received the achievement award at the Fiji
Business Excellence Awards (FBEA) at the Sheraton Fiji Resort and Spa over the
weekend.
In a
letter, Ro Teimumu said the award is a culmination of success through team
work.
"It is an
extraordinary achievement befitting the dignity and decorum of our Parliament
and I take this opportunity to thank and congratulate all those who have been
part of this success story," Ro Teimumu said.
Meanwhile parliament
staff of were reminded that the road to excellence requires a consolidated
effort, perseverance and sacrifice.
Secretary-General
to Parliament Mrs Viniana Namosimalua in congratulating the staff and their families
for the job well done said the award was another opportunity of lifting the bar
in terms of service delivery and productivity.
This is
the second time that the department has received the award.
"This
is a tremendous achievement and I want to thank you all and your families for
what you have done so far," Mrs Namosimalua said.