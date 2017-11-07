Burst main disrupts Nadi water supply

Update: 1:05PM MEMBERS of the public living in parts of Nadi are being advised that water supply is being disrupted until 5pm today.
According
to the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF), areas affected include Northern Press
road.
The
interruption in supply is a burst main along Northern Press road.
WAF is kindly advising its
customers residing in the areas above to use water wisely for their immediate
needs during this temporary disruption period.
Water carts
are currently on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need
arises.
Water supply
is expected to be restored at 6pm.