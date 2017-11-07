Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Tuesday 7 November

Bus fare review committee concerned of complaints

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, November 07, 2017

Update: 12:58PM THE bus fare review committee conducting bus fare review consultations around the country is concerned of the complaints received on bus drivers charging full fares to students and senior citizens with concession cards.

Committee Chairman, Joel Abraham stressed this in a statement saying the committee will carefully scritinize issues to improve the services of the bus industry around the country.

He is urging the public to stand up for what is not right and speak up when needed to.

With two days remain for the consultation in Suva and Nausori, he reiterated his call for members of the public to submit their views at these consultations. 

Meanwhile buses in the Western Division top the complaints list when it comes to deteriorating bus conditions.

This is a major concern for bus commuters in Nadi, Lautoka, Rakiraki, Ba and Tavua and issues remain indistinguishable and identical from concerns raised from the western and northern divisions.








