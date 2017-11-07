ODPP concludes final trial advocacy training

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:44PM THE fourth and final trial advocacy training by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) was successfully completed last Saturday.

A statement by the ODPP said the three day training was facilitated by International Advocacy Training Council accredited trainers and ODPP Principal Legal Officers Seini Puamau, Jayneeta Prasad, Pauline Madanavosa and Sekonaia Vodokisolomone together with Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Michael Delaney.

The advocacy training which began on Monday October 30, 2017 with theory classes and continued at the High court in Suva with practical exercises designed to equip prosecutors with trial preparation and advocacy skills at the bar table was for new practitioners from the ODPP as well as for practitioners from the Private Bar.

The ODPP advocacy training is based on the Hampel Method.

The Hampel Method is used by the Bar Council of England and Wales, the Hong Kong Bar Association, the Malaysian Bar Council, the Bar Council of Ireland, the Australian Bar Association, the New Zealand Bar Association and the General Council of the Bar of South Africa to train their barristers.