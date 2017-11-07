Trio found guilty, one acquitted of charges

/ Front page / News

A MAN charged with one count of raping minor below the age of 13 years was acquitted at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

However, three other men co-charged for the same offence were convicted of the crime and will be sentenced by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo today.

The three assessors of the trial unanimously found the three men guilty of raping their nephew on three different occasions between November 1, 2015 and January 19, 2016.

The assessors found the fourth accused not guilty of the allegations.

Justice Temo concurred with the assessors' opinions. The men found guilty were 39, 35 and 52 years old respectively.

While delivering his judgment yesterday, Justice Temo said he accepted the complainant's evidence as credible and true for the case against the first three accused persons.

In acquitting the fourth accused, Justice Temo said the complainant only mentioned the names of the first three accused persons during the police interview and also to the doctor who had medically examined him but failed to mention the name of the fourth accused.

The fourth accused's wife and another woman had testified in court that they were at home with the accused between 4.30pm and 5pm on March 3 last year, which was also the time mentioned by the complainant that the crime took place.