Students send 'one voice' to Bonn

+ Enlarge this image USP students (from left) Tieri Bulivou, Mohammed Ahmed, Aneet Kumar, Shameena Shaeed and Alex Wylde show their support to the COP23 campaign in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

students of the University of the South Pacific converged to send a message to the delegates of COP23 that started in Bonn, Germany last night.

Students from 14 campuses across 12 countries compiled and forwarded short video messages and pictures in blue or green to the university's student body in the Laucala campus.

USP Students Association's Federal Office general secretary Tieri Bulivou said they decided last Friday to gather students from the different campuses.

"We want to put our recordings and our selfies together and send it to the Pacific envoy," she said.

"Climate change affects all of us, so we the students association want to present one voice of the Pacific.

"The Pacific is taking the lead in the fight against climate change and we have to make our voice heard at the international platform. I do hope that the world will recognise climate change issues affecting small island nations."

Aneet Kumar, an intern at USP's Student Association, said the central message he wished to send was of the unity of the Pacific region in addressing climate change.

"We are resilient and that climate change is a global issue and that we are ready to give it a vocal response, we in the Pacific and we have one voice," he said.

USP's student association also collaborated with student bodies of the University of Fiji and Fiji National University. Several students and staff of USP are part of Fiji's delegation in Bonn.