Woman on rape trial

THE trial of a woman who is alleged to have raped her daughter has been postponed to tomorrow afternoon.

The woman appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

State lawyer Shirley Tivao requested that the trial be moved to a later date because the complainant is scheduled to sit for her Year 9 examination today.

Justice Temo agreed to have the trial begin at 2pm tomorrow.

Ms Tivao told the court the State would only call one witness which is the victim.

Meanwhile, Justice Temo yesterday reminded lawyers to walk into his courtroom prepared and this meant having background information on their cases on the tips of their fingers.

Justice Temo was referring to a case where the trial lawyer in an aggravated burglary case was not present, with the stand-in lawyer not knowing much about the case.

He said lawyers' reputation was on the line when they are before the court, therefore it was important they came to court prepared.

"This is the problem when trial prosecutors are not in court. Whenever her name is mentioned, and the alarm bells in my head is ringing because she is always filing for nolle prosequi," Justice Temo said

"Your reputation is on the line."