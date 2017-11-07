Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Tuesday 7 November

'Get tested'

Avneel Chand
Tuesday, November 07, 2017

THE Fiji Cancer Society (FCS) has called on men to get tested for prostate cancer, saying that it is willing to organise free screenings.

FCS's public relations officer Kaliova Turagaiviu said this while addressing the Ministry of Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources' staff members at the launch of their Movember Campaign yesterday.

Mr Turagaiviu said majority of the cases were reported to the hospital at later stages.

"If you give us your name you can visit a lab we work closely with. You won't have to pay anything," he said.

Trade minister Faiyaz Koya pledged to shave his moustache if the ministry collects $5000.








