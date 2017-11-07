Employers tough

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Bank and Finance Sector Employees Union has expressed its disappointment over employers who have been tough on employees who are delayed to work in the morning because of traffic congestion between the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Union national secretary Sailesh Naidu said recently some employees had been forced to go home for the day if they were late to work for less than an hour.

"In one case, an employee's leave was deducted for four hours even though the worker was late to work by half an hour," he said.

Mr Naidu said the employers needed to bear with the employees in these circumstances.

"Many stakeholders have also raised the issue of traffic congestion due to roadworks being carried out by Fiji Roads Authority in the Suva-Nasinu corridor.

"Even students sitting for exams have been affected by this situation."

Mr Naidu said as an alternative and interim measure, employers should introduce flex hours for workers affected to cover up for the lost time.

"We further state that an employer who stops workers from entering their workplace or obstruct a worker to begin work for the day is unlawful.

"Employers who deliberately send workers home for the above reason can be sighted for unlawful lockout under Section 177 of the Employment Relation Promulgation."