Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Tuesday 7 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Rain not enough for drier areas'

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, November 07, 2017

The drier areas of the Western Division will not receive enough rain to sustain farms in the long term.

Fiji Meteorological Service acting director Viliame Vereivalu said while the Western Division could expect periodic showers during the latter part of the year, it would not be enough to ease challenges faced in dry areas.

"We've begun with the cyclone season and while we usually experience wet conditions, the Western Division will not experience rain regularly," he said.

"There will be showers but there will be breaks before it rains again."

Dairy and sugarcane farmers were elated when it rained last weekend because it allowed them to begin preparing land for planting.

Farmers have been advised to continue to use water wisely.

"There will be moments where the West will experience a good amount of rain and periods where they don't," said Mr Vereivalu.

"For drought stricken areas the rain will not be enough to sustain them for long periods."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62220.6032
JPY 56.203753.2037
GBP 0.36990.3619
EUR 0.42120.4092
NZD 0.71120.6782
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.49080.4738

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Going to get tough
  2. 'No vote buying tactics'
  3. Young and bold
  4. Woman on rape trial
  5. Farmers welcome rain, prepare land
  6. 'We need doers'
  7. Usamate pleads for nation's prayers
  8. Footpath for pedestrians
  9. Mining works continue
  10. PM thanks German input into COP23

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  4. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  6. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Down, not out Wednesday (01 Nov)
  8. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  9. 'Ice' age Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)