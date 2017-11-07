Rural data collection focus

/ Front page / News

DEVELOPING a harmonised approach to collecting and using agricultural and rural statistics is the focus of a week-long conference underway in Nadi.

The Regional Fiji Meeting on World program for the Census of Agriculture 2020 is an initiative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

The meeting, attended by 40 participants from across the Pacific, as well as regional and international organisations, aims to improve awareness about the 21 SDG indicators for which FAO is a custodian agency.

"The census of agriculture is the only data collection instrument that produces national statistical information on farms at the lowest administrative level and is therefore an essential source of information for decision makers in member countries," said Jairo Castano, leader of the FAO Agricultural Censuses and Surveys Team Statistics Division.

The forum, which is underway at the Tanoa International Hotel, was organised by the FAO's Subregional Office for the Pacific Islands