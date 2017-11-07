Farmers welcome rain, prepare land

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kitione Samo fertilisers his cane farm at Varoko, Ba yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

FARMERS in the Western Division have welcomed the rain, saying they now have the opportunity to begin preparing their land for planting.

Kitione Samo, a sugarcane farmer of Varoko Sector in Ba said rain over the weekend provided him the opportunity to work on his 12-acre land.

"We haven't had much rain as we did in the weekend in a very long time and we are very grateful," he said.

"We've just put fertiliser and we'll begin weeding because the soil is moist enough for us to work on.

"It's such a relief to finally get some rain."

The area is home to 10 farmers who share similar sentiments.

At Koro Naba Dua in Tavua, farmers also said they were happy with the rainfall.

The area is home to more than 20 dairy farmers.

"We're happy we will get pasture back where the animals can graze," said Hirdesh Sharma, a farmer.

"Water shortage, however, remains an issue but it's beyond our control.

"The showers haven't been too heavy and the creeks remain dry. We're hoping for more rain to help our livestock and our farms."