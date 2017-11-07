Councils continue to trap dogs

/ Front page / News

MUNICIPAL councils will continue with dog trapping exercises as they await the Agriculture Ministry to implement its program on stray dogs in urban areas.

Minister for Local Government and Environment Parveen Kumar said this was an expensive affair but they were left with no option to control the stray dog population.

"At this point in time the Ministry of Agriculture has its own program in terms of stray dogs, but the councils are doing their best in terms of trapping them," he said.

"It is a costly affair, but that does not mean that we stop there. We will continue with the trapping until the Ministry of Agriculture steps in with their program.

"We also resolved in our management meeting that those councils without enough traps have to increase their number of traps."

Mr Kumar said the problem of stray dogs continued to be prevalent in all municipalities around the country.

"Our priority right now is to control stray dogs and that is why we have continued with the trapping exercises," he said.

In an earlier interview, Mr Kumar said the Agriculture Ministry stopped the councils from carrying out dog poisoning exercises.

He said compared with poisoning, the trapping exercise was time consuming.