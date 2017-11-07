Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Tuesday 7 November

Usamate pleads for nation's prayers

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, November 07, 2017

AS Fiji assumed COP23 presidency at Bonn, Germany, yesterday, Acting Prime Minister Jone Usamate called on the nation to unite in prayer for the "enormous responsibility" that has been bestowed upon Fiji.

Mr Usamate said prayers could be the biggest support Fiji could give as a nation to COP23 president and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the Fijian delegation at the UN high level climate change meeting.

"It's an enormous responsibility to lead countries from around world," Mr Usamate said.

"We need to remember them in our prayers as the program in Bonn runs this week.

"We pray that they be given divine assistance in all the things they do so we can really make an impact."

The COP23 meeting commenced under Mr Bainimarama's presidency yesterday and will end on November 17.

Meanwhile, Mr Usamate described his first few days as the acting head of Government as "business as usual".

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, he said his days in office had been normal.

"Normally in Government there are civil servants who run the ministries, if there are major issues that needs to be brought at level of policy then they will be addressed. But normally Government moves on, so it's just business as usual," he said.








