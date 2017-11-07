'We need doers'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Youths pose for grouop photo with the Fijian Prime Minister and Incoming COP23 President Frank Bainimarama at the 13th Conference of Youth in Bonn, Germany. Picture: Supplied

THE world needs doers and not talkers to respond to the magnitude of the challenges it faces due to climate change.

Speaking at the Conference of Youth (COY13) in Bonn, Germany on Sunday, COP23 president and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said it was not good enough to be talkers on the issue of climate change.

"As you all know, when it comes to climate change, we have to be doers. And we need many doers in the world right now to respond to the magnitude of the challenge we face," he said.

"I'm also extremely proud and grateful that you have adopted a word full of meaning from the Pacific that we intend to make a central theme of our presidency of COP23 — talanoa (talk).

"In the case of COY13, you have said talanoa mada — let's talk. And that's precisely what the whole world has to do over the next two weeks."

Mr Bainimarama said as the COP23 president, he wanted to tap onto the energy, commitment and the passion and drive of young leaders to make the changes that make the world a better place.

"Life will get better if we replace dirty energy with clean energy. Life will get better if our soils are more productive. Life will get better if our oceans are healthy and less acidic.

"Life will get better if we can protect our forests and plant more.

"Life will get better if we have green buildings, not inefficient ones.

"And life will get better if we can finally experience success by working together — the success of reducing the risk to us all from climate change.

"Friends, the generations — old and young — need to come together to tackle this crisis."