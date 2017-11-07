Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Tuesday 7 November

PM thanks German input into COP23

Lice Movono
Tuesday, November 07, 2017

CALLING for more effort to connect people, the negotiations of COP23 and the various physical artistic physic structures in Bonn, Fiji Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama paid tribute to the German Government for its contribution to the annual high level conference.

Speaking at the opening of the Climate Planet, Mr Bainimarama thanked the government and the people of Germany for their part in hosting the event.

He said it was obvious to him that a lot of work had gone into making the Bula and Bonn zones — the two areas which will house the main conference proceedings and side events respectively.

The Climate Planet, a physical structure resembling the Earth, will serve as an exhibition point of climate action during COP23.

Within the large Earth structure is a large round LED screen which shows an electronic simulation of the creation of the planet and what 200 years of climate change has done.








