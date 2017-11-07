Young and bold

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Timoci Naulusala, 12, at Nasese foreshore in Suva lastnight. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

HE is young and confident that he will convince world leaders to stand with Pacific Island countries in the fight against climate change.

Twelve-year-old Timoci Naulusala, a Year 7 student of Naivicula District School in Wainibuka, Tailevu North, will be among those who will address the 23rd Conference of Parties on Climate Change in Bonn, Germany, this week.

He won the National Climate Change oratory contest and the prize was a trip to the COP23.

Naulusala will not only carry Fiji's message to the world, but the message of his elders at Naivicula in Wainibuka, who were among the thousands of Fijians who felt the full brunt of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year.

He said he hoped to tell world leaders of the increasing impacts of climate change on vulnerable Pacific Island countries.

"I want to go and tell the world that some countries are not standing with us in raising the awareness on the issue of climate change and many of these countries are the very ones doing things that contribute a lot to climate change, but are not feeling the impacts," Timoci said.

"I want to also go and tell them that it may be true that they will not experience the effects of climate change but they should think about small Pacific Island countries like us who are faced with the impacts."

"I want to also go and tell the world that climate change is not something that is man-made or something that just happens, it is real."

Timoci is travelling to Bonn through an initiative by Government in conjunction with the COP23 Secretariat and UNICEF.

He will be accompanied by his mother, Raijeli Tinai.

An excited Ms Tinai described Timoci as more than just a blessing out of all her nine children.

"He is my seventh child and I have always considered him as a blessing because seven to me is God's number and he is also in class seven which justifies that even more," she said.

They are scheduled to depart for Germany today.