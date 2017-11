Oceania 7s: Top Fiji refs to officiate

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:34PM FIJI twelve top referees will officiate at the 2017 Oceania 7s which kicks off on Friday.

Fiji?s two referees Tevita Rokovereni and Mere Ulunaceva will officiate as the referees while nine others would be an assistant referees.

The tournament will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Match Official Appointments for 2017 Oceania Rugby Sevens Championships.

Match Officials:

Dru Tonks (Australia), Tyler Miller (Australia), Tevita Rokovereni (Fiji), Mere Ulunaceva (Fiji), Sakurako Kawasaki (Japan), Matt Rodden (Hong Kong), Michael Winter (New Zealand), Lauren Jenner (New Zealand), Richard Kelly (New Zealand), Isamaeli Posi (Samoa), Avi'I Fa'alupega (Samoa), Augustine Mafuara (Solomon Islands), Filimoni Siueni (Tonga)

Assistant Match Officials:

Kaveni Talemaivalagi (Fiji), Usa Bainivalu (Fiji), Josaia Caucau (Fiji), Tevita Vosalevu (Fiji), Simeli Loga (Fiji), Epeli Nagase (Fiji), Josaia Vatavitavi (Fiji), Sireli Matavesi (Fiji), Aporosa Bole (Fiji), George Fonmoa (Fiji)