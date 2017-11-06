Federation donate to PM relief fund

Update: 5:49PM THE Federation of Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly in Japan today gifted $5,240 toward the Prime Minister's National Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Fund.
Acting
Prime Minister and Minister for Employment, Industrial Relations and
Productivity, Jone Usamate thanked
the Federation of Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly in
Japan for their collective donation to assist Fijians affected by
Cyclone Winston.
"On
behalf of Government, I would like to
thank Federation of Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly for their kind donation
towards the rehabilitation of the Fijians affected by TC Winston," he said.
The cheque donation
was presented by the Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou on
behalf of the Federation of Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly.