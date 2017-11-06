Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Monday 6 November

Federation donate to PM relief fund

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 06, 2017

Update: 5:49PM THE Federation of Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly in Japan today gifted $5,240 toward the Prime Minister's National Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Fund.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Employment, Industrial Relations and Productivity, Jone Usamate thanked the Federation of Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly in Japan for their collective donation to assist Fijians affected by Cyclone Winston.

"On behalf of Government, I would like to thank Federation of Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly for their kind donation towards the rehabilitation of the Fijians affected by TC Winston," he said.

The cheque donation was presented by the Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou on behalf of the Federation of Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly. 








