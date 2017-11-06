Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Monday 6 November

Strong wind alert for mariners

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, November 06, 2017

Update: 5:48PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for southern Lau waters, Southern Koro seas, Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages.

This was revealed in a marine weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 2:32pm this afternoon.

The bulletin states that a trough of low pressure just to the north of Vanua Levu remains weak and slow moving with associated cloud and showers affect the northern parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a high pressure system to the southeast of Fiji continues to direct a fresh to strong east to southeast wind flow over the group.








