/ Front page / News

Update: 5:40PM MUNICIPALITIES will continue with dog trapping exercises according to their individual schedules.

Minister for Local Government and Environment Parveen Kumar said even though it was an expensive exercise they had no choice but to keep check of the number of strays in towns around the country.

�At this point in time the Ministry of Agriculture has its own program in terms of stray dogs but the councils are doing their best in terms of trapping them,� he said