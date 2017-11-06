TFL sponsors children with special needs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The students of the Hilton Special School and Early Intervention Centre were thankful to Telecom Fiji Limited for their sponsorship. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:27PM IT is imperative that more sporting activities are put up to encourage children with special needs to socialise with their peers and show case the different sporting talents and skills they have.

The students of the Hilton Special School and Early Intervention Centre were thankful to Telecom Fiji Limited for their sponsorship that enabled them to grab second place with 31 Gold medals at the national meet held in Lautoka last week.

A statement by Frank Hilton Organization said TFL sponsored the Frank Hilton Organization with sports t-shirts for the 2017 National Games that the students proudly participated in as it was a much anticipated event.

"As we embrace inclusivity, it is hoped that events as such will help instill in student's good citizenship values and boost their self-esteem by realising that they can participate in all areas of development including sport just like anybody else," the statement said.

"Twenty schools participated this year with Hilton Special School and Hilton Early Intervention Centre being two of them."