Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Monday 6 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

TFL sponsors children with special needs

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 06, 2017

Update: 5:27PM IT is imperative that more sporting activities are put up to encourage children with special needs to socialise with their peers and show case the different sporting talents and skills they have.

The students of the Hilton Special School and Early Intervention Centre were thankful to Telecom Fiji Limited for their sponsorship that enabled them to grab second place with 31 Gold medals at the national meet held in Lautoka last week. 

A statement by Frank Hilton Organization said TFL sponsored the Frank Hilton Organization with sports t-shirts for the 2017 National Games that the students proudly participated in as it was a much anticipated event.

"As we embrace inclusivity, it is hoped that events as such will help instill in student's good citizenship values and boost their self-esteem by realising that they can participate in all areas of development including sport just like anybody else," the statement said.

"Twenty schools participated this year with Hilton Special School and Hilton Early Intervention Centre being two of them."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62290.6039
JPY 56.268753.2687
GBP 0.37200.3640
EUR 0.42020.4082
NZD 0.71250.6795
AUD 0.64060.6156
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A step up to the cup
  2. Fijian identity
  3. Fish vendors told no two ways about move
  4. ATS issues under scrutiny
  5. Duo on a mission
  6. Thousands rally in Bonn
  7. NFP: GDP growth of 4.2pc not real
  8. Dengue cases prompt early warning
  9. Faith-based groups start climate talks
  10. Namaste Pasifika: A Festival of India

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  9. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Down, not out Wednesday (01 Nov)