TFL sponsors children with special needs

Update: 5:27PM IT is imperative that more sporting activities are put up to encourage children with special needs to socialise with their peers and show case the different sporting talents and skills they have.
The students of the Hilton Special School and
Early Intervention Centre were thankful to Telecom Fiji Limited for their
sponsorship that enabled them to grab second place with 31 Gold medals at the
national meet held in Lautoka last week.
A statement by Frank
Hilton Organization said TFL
sponsored the Frank Hilton Organization with sports t-shirts for the 2017
National Games that the students proudly participated in as it was a much
anticipated event.
"As we embrace inclusivity, it is hoped that
events as such will help instill in student's good citizenship values and boost
their self-esteem by realising that they can participate in all areas of
development including sport just like anybody else," the statement said.
"Twenty schools participated this year with
Hilton Special School and Hilton Early Intervention Centre being two of them."