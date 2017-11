Vodafone Women's League: Suva to meet Lami

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:10PM SUVA women's football team will face a strong competition from Lami Women's team in the Vodafone Women's League.

The matches will be played at the Fiji Football Association academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

The first match between Suva and Lami kicks off at 10am.

Fixtures:

Fiji FA Academy, Suva

10.00am Suva Women vs. Lami Women

12.00pm Rewa Women vs. Tailevu Naitasiri Women

2.00pm Navua Women vs. Nasinu Women

Tagitagi Sangam Primary School, Tavua

3.00pm Tavua Women vs Ba Women

Nadi Sangam Primary School, Nadi

3.00pm Nadi Women vs. Lautoka Women (Round 1)