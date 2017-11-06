Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Monday 6 November

Screening program for children with special needs

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 06, 2017

Update: 5:08PM THE Frank Hilton Organisation's Audiology Department will be visiting special schools in the Western Division this week in a pro-active step to ensure intervention services are provided to children with disabilities .

They will be carrying out a week long screening program in Ra Special School, Ba School for Special Education, Sunshine Special School, Lautoka School for Special Education, Nadi School for Special Education and Sigatoka Special School. 

"Early identification of ear and hearing problems is important to minimize their effects on education and speech and language development. It allows us to treat temporary hearing problems and commence rehabilitation for those with permanent hearing loss," Audiologist Dr. Donna Carkeet.

Frank Hilton Chief Executive Officer Sureni Perera said work with Ministry of Education and hope to screen all children within Special Schools in Fiji by first quarter next year.

"We will also ensure that those identified at risk of hearing loss receive the necessary follow up treatment and rehabilitation," she said.

"We are also looking to equip these children with hearing aids, train the teachers in maintenance and management of hearing aids within their schools and also conduct parent awareness programs. Fifty percent of all hearing loss is treatable if identified at an early age."

