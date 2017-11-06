Interpol Cybercrime Investigation training for Pacific officers

Update: 4:23PM THE need to strengthen transnational policing in the region has led to the Interpol Cybercrime Investigation Training for officials from the Pacific region that started in Suva today.
While
speaking at the opening program for the training today, Acting Commissioner of
Police Isikeli Sauliga said the training came about as there was a need for
cross border cooperation in all facets of policing today's mobile society as
crime respects no borders irrespective of personal and political differences.
"This
course will create a tremendous platform for participants to acquire the
necessary knowledge to further build on existing skills you now possess," he
said.
"My
expectation of outputs from the Fiji Police Intelligence Bureau in particular
from the Fiji INTERPOL Office and our Cyber Crime Unit remains high as we
continue to shape and develop intelligence driven policing operations.
'Intelligence
gathering and management is a critical component of any organization including
the Fiji Police. It should accurately provide directions for policing
operations and initiatives, failure of which will result in unnecessary
utilization of resources and energy. "
The
training program is facilitated by officials from the INTERPOL Secretariat and
Course Facilitators from Hong Kong Police.
There are 25
participants from the South Pacific Region namely Tonga , Vanuatu , Nauru and
Fiji (20).
The training
course began today and will end this Friday, November 10.