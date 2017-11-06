Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Monday 6 November

Interpol Cybercrime Investigation training for Pacific officers

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 06, 2017

Update: 4:23PM THE need to strengthen transnational policing in the region has led to the Interpol Cybercrime Investigation Training for officials from the Pacific region that started in Suva today.

While speaking at the opening program for the training today, Acting Commissioner of Police Isikeli Sauliga said the training came about as there was a need for cross border cooperation in all facets of policing today's mobile society as crime respects no borders irrespective of personal and political differences.

"This course will create a tremendous platform for participants to acquire the necessary knowledge to further build on existing skills you now possess," he said.

"My expectation of outputs from the Fiji Police Intelligence Bureau in particular from the Fiji INTERPOL Office and our Cyber Crime Unit remains high as we continue to shape and develop intelligence driven policing operations.

'Intelligence gathering and management is a critical component of any organization including the Fiji Police. It should accurately provide directions for policing operations and initiatives, failure of which will result in unnecessary utilization of resources and energy. "

The training program is facilitated by officials from the INTERPOL Secretariat and Course Facilitators from Hong Kong Police.

There are 25 participants from the South Pacific Region namely Tonga , Vanuatu , Nauru and Fiji (20).

The training course began today and  will end this Friday, November 10.








