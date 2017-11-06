Former judicial officer pleads guilty to abuse of office

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:13PM A FORMER employee of the Judicial Department in Suva today pleaded guilty to corruption related charges at the Suva Magistrates Court.

Shanon Shahil Chand who was a technician of the Information Technology Unit of the department was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Chand who had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili and pleaded guilty to one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty - obtaining a gain.

It was alleged that Chand while being employed at the Judicial Department used the Vodafone subsidy given to the High Court of Fiji, to be used for official purposes to acquire mobile phones for personal gain.

The matter has been adjourned to November 8, 2017.