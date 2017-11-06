Former judicial officer pleads guilty to abuse of office

Update: 4:13PM A FORMER employee of the Judicial Department in Suva today pleaded guilty to corruption related charges at the Suva Magistrates Court.
Shanon Shahil Chand who
was a technician of the Information Technology Unit of the department was
charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).
Chand who had earlier
pleaded not guilty to the charges appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia
Ratuvili and pleaded guilty to one count of abuse of office and one count of general
dishonesty - obtaining a gain.
It was alleged that Chand
while being employed at the Judicial Department used the Vodafone subsidy given
to the High Court of Fiji, to be used for official purposes to acquire mobile
phones for personal gain.
The matter has been adjourned to November 8, 2017.