Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Monday 6 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Former judicial officer pleads guilty to abuse of office

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, November 06, 2017

Update: 4:13PM A FORMER employee of the Judicial Department in Suva today pleaded guilty to corruption related charges at the Suva Magistrates Court.

Shanon Shahil Chand who was a technician of the Information Technology Unit of the department was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC). 

Chand who had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili and pleaded guilty to one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty - obtaining a gain.

It was alleged that Chand while being employed at the Judicial Department used the Vodafone subsidy given to the High Court of Fiji, to be used for official purposes to acquire mobile phones for personal gain.

The matter has been adjourned to November 8, 2017.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62290.6039
JPY 56.268753.2687
GBP 0.37200.3640
EUR 0.42020.4082
NZD 0.71250.6795
AUD 0.64060.6156
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A step up to the cup
  2. Fijian identity
  3. Fish vendors told no two ways about move
  4. ATS issues under scrutiny
  5. Duo on a mission
  6. Thousands rally in Bonn
  7. NFP: GDP growth of 4.2pc not real
  8. Dengue cases prompt early warning
  9. Faith-based groups start climate talks
  10. Namaste Pasifika: A Festival of India

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  9. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Down, not out Wednesday (01 Nov)