Oceania 7s: Australia teams arrive today

Update: 3:31PM TWO players from the Inaugural Aon University Sevens Series, Lauren Brown (Griffith University) and Page McGregor (Macquarie University) to be given their first Caps for Australia.
This was after they were named in the Qantas
Australian Women's Sevens Squad for the Oceania Sevens Championship.
Head Coach Tim Walsh has named his
strongest possible squad as Australia looks to defend its Oceania Rugby Sevens
Championship title, as the team continues to build towards the HSBC Sevens
World Series kicking off in Dubai.
The side
will arrive with the men's side today at
6:50pm.
Qantas
Australian Women's Sevens Fixtures, Oceania Sevens:
Friday 11 November
Australia v Tonga, 10.00am AEDT
Australia v Samoa, 1.00pm AEDT
Australia
v Fiji, 4.00pm AEDT