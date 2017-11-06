Oceania 7s: Australia teams arrive today

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:31PM TWO players from the Inaugural Aon University Sevens Series, Lauren Brown (Griffith University) and Page McGregor (Macquarie University) to be given their first Caps for Australia.

This was after they were named in the Qantas Australian Women's Sevens Squad for the Oceania Sevens Championship.

Head Coach Tim Walsh has named his strongest possible squad as Australia looks to defend its Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship title, as the team continues to build towards the HSBC Sevens World Series kicking off in Dubai.

The side will arrive with the men's side today at 6:50pm.

Qantas Australian Women's Sevens Fixtures, Oceania Sevens: Friday 11 November

Australia v Tonga, 10.00am AEDT

Australia v Samoa, 1.00pm AEDT

Australia v Fiji, 4.00pm AEDT